Cicilline: Independent investigator should be brought in for Russia probe

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said he’s ready to talk to congressional investigators looking into Russian interference in U.S. elections, but he wants to be cleared of any potential prosecution first.

The Rhode Island native resigned in February after it revealed he wasn’t completely honest with Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

In a statement to CBS News, Flynn’s attorney said his client “has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it,” but added that he needs “assurances against unfair prosecution.”

U.S. Congressman David Cicilline discussed the latest developments in a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers on Friday. Target 12 Investigator Tim White has the story in the above video, or click here to watch the full episode.