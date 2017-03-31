Drivers warned: Take it slow for construction crews

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Were it not for unpleasant, rainy, windy weather, Friday night could have been the unofficial start of the summer road construction season – with road adjustments and detours for the Pawtucket Avenue Bridge in East Providence.

Instead, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation took reporters indoors Friday to spread the message: If you drive, slow down in work zones.

It’s a simple enough message, but working on the side of any road — steps from traffic hurtling at highway speeds — remains a very dangerous job. Too many drivers still don’t put on the brakes. Too many workers still die — RIDOT cited statistics of 700 people dying every year in work zone crashes across the United States.

The stats have led to this coming Monday being observed as National Work Zone Awareness Week. It coincides with the beginning of construction season in Rhode Island each year.

“It’s very hard,” said Itisha Terry, a RIDOT employee. Working with crews on the highway, “you have to keep your ears and your eyes open at all times, because the cars are going 70 or 80 miles per hour. But it feels a lot faster than that when you’re standing on the side of the road.”

The crews really have two jobs in work zones, Terry noted: repairing roads or bridges and performing the work of the project — and watching out for one another to avoid incidents.

Drivers need to do their part, said Peter Alviti, Jr., director of the Department of Transportation.

“Put away the cell phones. Avoid any distracting activities. And never drive impaired,” he implored.

And it’s not just focusing on the task at hand; it’s smart choices for first responders. In 2008, Rhode Island passed the “move over” law, dictating that drivers must move over when fire, rescue, or police vehicles need to get through.

“If you don’t have the time or the room to move over, what they’re supposed to do is reduce their speed,” said Col. Ann Assumpico, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety. Slowing down “just creates more safety for everybody out on the roadway when the vehicles pass,” she said.

Terry said it’s appreciated when drivers pay attention, move over or slow down. But those who don’t?

“I would like them to slow down, because we would all like to go home safe everyday to our families,” she said. “We have children. Some of these guys have grandchildren, wives. We’d like to go home safely.”

In the last 50 years, six RIDOT workers have died in work zone crashes. The last fatality was in 1997.