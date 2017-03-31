Grand jury clears Johnston man in daughter’s death

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man who fatally shot his daughter during a fight on Christmas Eve won’t face criminal charges.

After completing its investigation into the death of Jessica Sutherland, the Providence County Grand Jury determined that the actions of her father, Robert Sutherland, were “lawful and legally justified.”

The office of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, which conducted the investigation alongside Johnston police, announced the finding on Friday.

Sutherland, 55, shot his 28-year-old daughter in defense after she had stabbed him several times, according to police. Jessica died as a result while her father spent two days in the hospital.

Following the incident, Johnston police said they had been called to Sutherland’s Bishop Hill Road home several times for domestic violence issues between the father and daughter.

Neighbors said Sutherland and his wife had custody of Jessica’s 9-year-old daughter, whom she would visit on special occasions.

Court documents obtained by Eyewitness News revealed Jessica had a long list of offenses dating back to 2012, including simple assault, disorderly conduct, vandalism, shoplifting, and resisting arrest.