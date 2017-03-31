In the Kitchen: Pan Roasted Rib Eye

Chef Tyler Doktor and Chef Michael Mancuso of Events by D&M demonstrates how to prepare Pan Roasted Rib Eye with root vegetable puree, roasted brussels, and brandied mushrooms (serves 2).

Ingredients:

1- 1 ½ lb. Boneless Ribeye Steak (well marbled)

½ lb Parsnip (peeled and diced)

1 lb Yukon Gold Potato (peeled and diced)

½ lb Celery root (peeled and diced)

3 Cloves Garlic (fresh, minced)

1 shallot (minced)

1 bulb Garlic (Roasted for puree)

Wild Mushroom Blend

1 lb Brussels sprouts (halved)

Sprig of thyme

¼ cup Brandy

½ cup Chicken stock

½ cup heavy cream

Olive oil

Grated Parmesan

4 oz Salted Butter ( cubed and refrigerated)

Kosher Salt and Fresh Ground Black Pepper

Directions:

1. Remove steak from refrigeration 1 hour before cooking to allow it to come up to room temperature.

2. Preheat Oven to 425 f

3. Add potato, parsnip and celery root to a pot of cold salted water. Bring to boil, reduce heat, simmer until tender. Drain.

4. Pass Tender Vegetable mixture through a food mill or use vita-mix for ideal texture.Add 1oz of butter, ¼ cup heavy cream, and 1 bulb of roasted garlic and mix until smooth and incorporated. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. (This may be done ahead of time and reheated in a sauce pan with a small amount of stock, water or cream)

5.Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast at 425f until tender and golden brown on one side, about 20 minutes. Keep warm in 200f oven while steak is cooking.

6. Heat Cast Iron skillet over medium-medium high heat. Add 1 t vegetable Oil, which should shimmer when added to the pan.

7. Pat dry and Season Steak generously on both sides with kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper and add it to the skillet, Cooking without moving or turning it for 3-5 minutes.

8. After 3-5 minutes, flip steak. add 1oz of butter, sprig of thyme and 2 cloves of fresh garlic to the skillet and begin to baste the steak with a large spoon bycarefully tilting the pan, allowing the butter to run to one side. (Cook for a TOTAL of 6-10 minutes for Medium rare)

9. Remove steak from skillet and allow to rest for a minimum of 5 minutes before slicing.

10. Drain excess butter/fat from the skillet and sweat the shallot, and one clove of fresh garlic In a small amount of butter with a pinch of kosher salt. Add the mushrooms, cook for another minute, being careful not to burn the shallot and garlic.

11. Deglaze the pan with the brandy. Scraping any brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Add chicken stock and cream and reduce by half. Whisk in ½ t cold butter, adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

12. Slice Steak, Remove brussels from warming oven and toss with grated Parmesan. Reheat sauce and puree and enjoy!