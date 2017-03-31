Man sentenced to prison for burglarizing couple’s home while they slept

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man will serve time behind bars for breaking into a young couple’s home while they were asleep, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

According to the DA’s office, Jordan Reyes, 25, pleaded guilty to charges of unarmed burglary and larceny and was sentenced to serve three to four years in state prison.

On June 1, 2014, New Bedford police said they were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to a home on Milford Street in response to a reported breaking and entering. The victims told police they were awakened by the sound of someone walking around the house, going through their drawers.

The homeowner armed himself with a baseball bat and tackled the suspect, according to police. During the struggle, police said the suspect threatened to shoot the victim before he broke free and made off with an Xbox and a backpack.

Investigators tested blood found on the victim’s shirt and found it matched Reyes’ DNA profile.

Due to Reyes’ record, prosecutors pushed for a longer sentence, but the judge settled on three to four years.

“This defendant is a career criminal at the age of 25,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a statement. “It is disturbing to see the lengthy criminal histories of repeat offenders like this defendant. A state prison sentence is the only alternative to protect the public.”

Reyes was also sentenced to serve two years of supervised probation after he’s released from prison.