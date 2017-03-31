Newsmakers 3/31/2017: Congressman David Cicilline

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Congressman David Cicilline, D-R.I. According to reports, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is seeking protection prior to testifying before congressional investigators. Cicilline weighs in on whether Congress should grant Flynn immunity and the investigation into whether there is a nexus between Russia and the Trump campaign. Cicilline also discusses the attempted repeal of the Affordable Care Act and whether or not Providence is a “sanctuary city.”