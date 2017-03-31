Petco: Employees not to blame for dog’s death

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The death of a 5-year-old pug named Ollie at the Middletown Petco last week was not the fault of employees, the company said Friday.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Petco spokesperson Breana Landman said preliminary necropsy results from the Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine showed no signs of head or neck trauma to Ollie.

Landman said Ollie suffered from brachycephalic syndrome, a respiratory condition frequently found in short-nosed breeds like pugs. “The [necropsy] results show that his soft palate was much longer than normal, which causes blockage of the airway and makes it difficult to breathe,” Landman said. “As a result of this information, we do not believe the actions of the pet stylist who trimmed Ollie’s nails, nor any other store partners were responsible for his untimely passing.”

Earlier this week, the RISPCA said veterinary records showed Ollie was healthy and had no preexisting medical conditions. Both the RISPCA and Middletown Animal Control are also investigating the pug’s death.

In the meantime, House Majority Leader K. Joseph Shekarchi has reintroduced a bill that would require pet groomers to be licensed. He said he hopes to ensure pets’ safety by making sure all groomers are properly trained, regardless of how Ollie died.

“Although the cause of Ollie’s death is still being investigated and no one has yet to be found at fault for this poor dog’s death, I believe this is an appropriate time to have this discussion once again for the sake of our pets’ protection and safety,” Shekarchi said in a statement. “I am a dog owner and I can imagine the pain that is being felt by not only Ollie’s owners, but also the workers who were grooming Ollie that fateful day. By ensuring that our state’s pet groomers are properly trained and licensed, hopefully we can avoid similar tragic events in the future.”

Shekarchi introduced a similar bill in 2013 but it failed to pass the General Assembly.