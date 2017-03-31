Police seek information on missing Fall River man

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a man reported missing in Fall River.

In a Facebook post on Friday, city police said Robert Buffinton has been missing since Wednesday.

Buffinton, 24, is described as a slim male, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing about 160 pounds.

He frequents the areas of Laurel, Globe, and Pleasant Streets in Fall River, according to police.

Anyone with information about Buffinton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511, Det. Sarah Reis at (508) 324-2796, or leave an anonymous tip by calling (508) 324-TIPS.