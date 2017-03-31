State Police ID victims in fatal I-295 crash

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have released the names of the victims in Thursday’s fatal crash on I-295.

Police said Erik Salazar, 22, of Brooklyn, NY was driving a box truck involved in the crash. He was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. They said the passenger in the box truck – Andy Salgado, 23, also of Brooklyn – remained in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

The box truck was one of three vehicles involved in the crash. The driver of the tow truck – 28-year-old Trevor Armstrong of Bristol, Conn. – was treated at Rhod Island Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of a third vehicle – Mitchell Savard, 41, of Woonsocket – was not injured.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this accident.

State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Photos from the scene:

