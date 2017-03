TAUNTON, Mass (WPRI) – A Massachusetts State Police K9 is receiving a bullet-proof vest to help keep him safe on duty.

Lennox is getting a vest donated by the Taunton non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, who provides bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement.

Vested Interest has provided dogs throughout the country with more than 2,400 protective vests.

Each one costs between $1,795-$2,234.

Lennox will be receiving his vest sometime in late May or early June.