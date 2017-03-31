Stormy conditions to continue through Saturday night

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The raw, wet conditions we saw during the day on Friday are expected to not only continue, but also intensify as we move into the weekend.

Some snow and sleet may mix in with the heavy rain at times Friday night, particularly north and west of Providence. We’ll see widespread heavy rain Saturday morning, along with temperatures in the 30s and the possibility of some more snow and sleet.

Snow is not expected to accumulate on the roads but travel might become difficult with minor street flooding possible.

With the potential for gusts up to 50 mph, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for our entire area except for northwestern Rhode Island, where a Winter Weather Advisory was issued.

In the above video, Meteorologist Pete Mangione discusses why March is typically the rainiest month of the year.