El Chapin restaurant set to partially reopen

PROVIDENCE(WPRI)-It’s back to business at El Chapin restaurant in Providence.

It’s set to partially reopen Saturday.

Eyewitness News spoke with the owner’s son on scene, who says his family was sitting just five tables away Monday, when police say 56-year-old Michael Ducharme smashed into the front of the restaurant.

Police say he was high on drugs at the time, and first responders had to administer Narcan, before taking him to the hospital.

The damage forced crews to work quickly to secure the building before removing the van.

Battalion Chief Tom Cassin says “One of the center pillars that supports the roof was taken out by the van, so we have to shore up the roof.”

With support from the community, the owner’s wife Elizabeth Morales made it a point to partially open back up.

A wall separates half of the restaurant, only allowing up to 40 customers for now.

Construction on the other side will start next week.

Morales says she doesn’t know how long it will take to fully reopen, but she’s just glad no one got hurt.