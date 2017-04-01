Entire department tackles smoky fire in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A house fire in Taunton required the response of the entire fire department Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Taunton Deputy Fire Chief Ed Boiros told Eyewitness News that calls for the fire at a Rockland Street home came in around 10:30 Saturday morning.

Boiros said the fire had spread through the walls and up into the roof by the time crews arrived. He said the entire Taunton Fire Department and some neighboring stations worked for several hours to put the fire out.

“I heard like a bunch of fire trucks and sirens and stuff,” said neighbor Emilia Lopes. “I just assumed they were going by, and then I looked out the window, and then I saw smoke coming out of the window.”

Boiros said the fire appears to have started in a first floor room that was being renovated. The precise cause remains under investigation.

“I hope everyone’s OK,” said Lopes. “I felt really bad for everyone in that situation.”

The fire department said there were at least four apartments in the home, which was left uninhabitable. No serious injuries were reported.