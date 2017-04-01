Injured Woonsocket baby released from hospital

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A Woonsocket baby is out of the hospital after allegedly being injured by a babysitter.

Five month-old Jacob Wilder was released Friday night, where he had been since Sunday.

“It felt amazing,” his father, Casey Wilder, said Saturday morning. “I felt just as much relief and happiness as the day he was born.”

Woonsocket police have charged 25 year-old Kristopher Bernier, a roommate of Jacob’s parents who were babysitting them while they were out on Sunday night, with first-degree child abuse. Detectives said that they were initially told Jacob had fallen off a couch, but upon investigating his injuries further they found that Bernier had repeatedly slapped him.

Casey Wilder told Eyewitness News that the doctors who treated Jacob called him a miracle baby for surviving, and said that his son is expected to fully recover.

“He should actually be 100 percent after quite a few doctor’s appointments,” he said. “But he should be back to 100 percent.”

Bernier appeared in court twice this week: once on the charge of hitting Jacob, and then again in Wednesday on an outstanding child cruelty and neglect case from 2012. The Attorney General’s office said Bernier never appeared in court on that charge and had an active warrant ever since.