‘Open Mosque Day’ aims to give public chance to meet Muslims

BOSTON (AP) — Eighteen mosques across Massachusetts will hold an Open Mosque Day this weekend to give the public a chance to meet their Muslim neighbors.

On Sunday, attendees will have the chance to tour a mosque, hear a brief introduction to Islam and witness a Muslim prayer service.

Wafaa Wahabi of the American Islamic Center in Everett said that during a time of misunderstanding about Islam, Muslims hope to show the communities they live in that they “live, pray and dream just like anyone else.”

Participating mosques include: the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center in Boston, the Islamic Society of Greater Lowell in Chelmsford, Masjid Al-Ehsan in Dartmouth and the Islamic Society of Greater Haverhill.

Mosques in Worcester and Chelsea plan to hold separate open days in May.