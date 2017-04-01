Silver Alert for missing Pawtucket woman

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A silver alert has been issued for a 66-year-old Pawtucket woman, who police say is suffering from multiple medical conditions.

Paula Gould was last seen Friday around 2 p.m. walking away from the Darlington Residential Care building at 123 Armistice Boulevard in Pawtucket.

Gould is described as a white female, 5’1″, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with grey hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue hat, and blue jeans.

Police say Gould suffers from schizophrenia and mild dementia, and may be delusional because she is reportedly off of her medication. She is a smoker, and has been known to frequent bars.

Anyone who knows of Gould’s whereabouts or comes into contact with her should alert the Pawtucket Police at (401)-726-3911.