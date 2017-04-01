Small confederate flag taken down after hanging in DOT facility

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI)-A small confederate flag has been taking down after causing quite the uproar.

A WPRO reporter spotted the flag at the Rhode Island Department of Transportation garage in East Providence.

He sent out a Tweet just before state officials held a news conference there about work zone safety Friday morning.

The local NAACP president Jim Vincent says he is disgusted, and if a state employee put that flag up, that person should be disciplined.

He says “The confederate flag is a symbol of bigotry and hatred, and it should not be displayed on any public property.”

Vincent believes this could be part of the larger recent trend of rising white nationalism, since other confederate flags and swastikas have been popping up around the country.

The flag was taken down by the end of the news conference.

A spokesperson from RIDOT sent Eyewitness News a statement saying, “It was brought to our attention that a small confederate flag was present in our garage. We do not know who placed the flag or how long it was there. When it was brought to our attention, it was removed immediately. It’s not allowed or condoned.”