2 RI RadioShack stores closing Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The venerable electronics chain RadioShack is closing two of its Rhode Island stores for good on Sunday, according to employees at the locations.

The beleaguered retailer, which filed for bankruptcy for a second time last month, will not reopen its stores at 355 Reservoir Ave. in Providence and 232 Garfield Ave. in Cranston once they lock their doors on Sunday evening, workers said.

A third RadioShack store, in the University Heights plaza in Provdience, has a “Store Closing” sign above its door, but an employee there said Sunday it could remain open for a few more weeks.

RadioShack’s website says stores in Newport, North Kingstown and Raynham are also closing, and the phone numbers listed for them already appear to be disconnected.

RadioShack stores in Woonsocket, Wakefield, Middletown and Wareham were not listed as closing on the website as of Sunday.

RadioShack was founded in Boston in 1921 but is now based in Texas. There were roughly 1,500 company-owned stores when it filed for bankruptcy. “We will continue to work with our advisors and stakeholders to preserve as many jobs as possible while maximizing value for our creditors,” CEO Dene Rogers said at the time.

