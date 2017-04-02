23rd Annual Thomas J. Giunta Road Race held Sunday

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – The 23rd annual Thomas J. Giunta Road Race was held Sunday afternoon, in honor of Officer Giunta, who was killed in the line of duty in 1994.

Officer Dave Pacheco, who coordinated the race this year, expected about 800 to 1,000 registered races to attend.

“This is very personal to me,” says Officer Pacheco. “As a 27 year veteran on the Fall River Police Department, being a young officer when Officer Giunta got killed, I don’t think that this is something that should be let go.”

Proceeds from race go to the Fallen Officers Memorial Fund of the Fall River Police Department, which are then dispersed into scholarships.

Officer Pacheco believes over $100,000 have been given in scholarships over the years.