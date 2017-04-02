Police arrest man in hotel room with drugs, young child

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence man faces drug charges after police say he was found inside a Warwick hotel room with a woman, a 6-year-old boy and what is believed to be heroin.

Christopher Barboza, 43, was found Saturday inside a room at the Extended Stay America Hotel on Metro Center Blvd. after police responded to calls for assistance from the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families. Police tell Eyewitness News they discovered the suspected drugs, as well as a woman and her young son, with Barboza in the room.

Barboza now faces a charge of felony drug possession. Police say he is also a probation violator. He’s expected to be arraigned on Monday morning.

Police say both the woman and boy were taken to the hospital as a precaution.