PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Pawtucket Police confirm a ‘shots fired’ incident happened in the city Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 1 p.m. on East Street.

Eyewitness News was on scene shortly after, and witnessed a large police presence on East Street.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest on this breaking news, on air at 6:30 p.m. on WPRI-12, and online at WPRI.COM.