(WPRI) – The Boston Red Sox begin their 117th American League season on Monday when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates in interleague play. It marks just the fourth time in the last 22 years that the Red Sox begin the season at Fenway Park.

2016 Cy Young award winner Rick Porcello will start for the Red Sox with the Pirates throwing Gerrit Cole. The Red Sox are garnering buzz as the team predicted to win the American League East for the second year in a row.