Rhody Baseball Sweeps St. Louis in Sunday Doubleheader

Kingston, RI (Rhode Island Atheltics) Trailing 4-3 in the first game of the day, Rhode Island scored two runs in the seventh and another in the eighth for the 6-4 victory. The Rams first tied it up at 4-4 on a Matt O’Neil sacrifice fly that scored Chris Hess. Mike Corin then used a double down the left field line to drive in Jordan Powell and give URI its first lead of the game.

The Rams added an insurance run in their next trip to the plate as Mike Foley made it 6-4 URI on another base hit by Hess.

The Rams got a gem from Matt Murphy in Game 2 as the redshirt junior starter went seven shutout innings with just two hits allowed. Meanwhile, Rhode Island got all the offense it would need in the bottom of the second inning.

O’Neil got things started with a single to right before stealing second. Corin was then hit by a pitch and Brett McManus was walked to load the bases for Sonny Ulliana, who plated O’Neil on a fielder’s choice ball to third base. Kevin Heiss later reached on a bunt single which pushed across Corin. Hess followed with a single through the right side that scored both Ulliana and Heiss to give URI a 4-0 advantage.

The Rams and the Billikens matched one another with zeroes on the scoreboard for the next five frames until a two-run, eighth-inning blast by Corin capped off the 6-0 victory.

The doubleheader sweep improves Rhody to 14-10 (5-0 A-10) while Saint Louis drops to 17-8 (2-3 A-10). The Rams have now won each of their last eight games.