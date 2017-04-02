RI service members honored at event for 100 year anniversary of WWI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 100 years ago this week, the United States entered into World War One. In Providence on Sunday, those service members were remembered for their sacrifice and commitment to our country.

Standing proudly at the base of the World War One Monument, veterans and the families of those who served gather to remember.

“You look at this monument here today that hundreds of people walk by here that work or live in the city of Providence and i’m sure don’t even realize what it is or what it means,” says Lt. Col. Dennis Morgan (Ret.), Military Order of Foreign Wars. “So we try to remind them of the importance of that.”

Thos in attendance are marking one- hundred years since the U.S. entered into the war.

“When you take the time to listen to our veterans, it’s just so touching, as a veteran myself, the sacrifice, and when you hear them talk it’s all about their families,” adds Rhode Island’s director of Veterans Affairs, Navy Lt. Commancer Kasim Yarn.

Lt. Col. Morgan says the bond through military serivice runs deeps.

“Not only we who have served but our families who have made their sacrifices for those of us who have served not only in wars but even in peacetime.”

Director Yarn also adds the governor will kick off a World War One Commission to work with every community to identify and document World War One Memorials.