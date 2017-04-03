AG: ‘Final Attempt’ notices are misleading Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The notices say “final attempt” and “please call for urgent information.” They’re meant to look like you missed a delivery.

But R.I. Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says there’s nothing truthful about the tags that have popped up across the state.

Judy McCormick, of Warwick, recently found one of the notices on her front door.

“It was stuck on the door when I came home from work,” McCormick said. “I got the mail out of the mailbox and I looked at it and said, this doesn’t make any sense at all, and I just simply ignored it and threw it away.”

That’s exactly what you should do if a similar tag appears on your door, according to Kilmartin: just throw it out.

“It’s very misleading to people,” Kilmartin said, adding that his office has received several complaints about the tags.

In the fine print, the notices say they are “for advertising purposes only.”

“They target one neighborhood, then they move to another neighborhood,” Kilmartin said. “It’s been gradually moving around the state.”

Call 12 for Action has received reports of the notices popping up in Bristol, Warwick, and Woonsocket.

“They make it sound like they are there to do a solar installation,” Kilmartin explained. “We have found nothing in this where the information that is being given to people is accurate – total red flag right there.”

“They name a company in Colorado, which they have no association with,” Kilmartin added. “While we don’t know of anyone who has lost money yet, because thankfully no one has fallen for it, we’re putting them on notice, we’re putting Rhode Islanders on notice to be careful. This is probably a scam.”

Kilmartin said there’s nothing illegal about leafleting, or leaving notices on doors. But he cautions residents to call police if they ever see someone suspicious going door-to-door in their neighborhood.

