Family disagrees with Petco’s explanation of dog’s death

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The family of a dog that died while being groomed at Petco in Middletown is not accepting the store’s explanation for their five-year-old pug’s death.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Petco spokesperson Breana Landman said preliminary necropsy results from the Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine showed no signs of head or neck trauma to Ollie.

“As a result of this information, we do not believe the actions of the pet stylist who trimmed Ollie’s nails, nor any other store partners were responsible for his untimely passing,” the company stated in a release.

Dr. Ernest Finocchio with the RISPCA, agreed there is no evidence of trauma to Ollie the pug’s head or neck.

“I don’t feel there was any intentional negligence or recklessness [intentionally] in any way, shape or form,” said Finocchio.

Ollie’s owner released a statement of disbelief:

Petco’s attempt to deny responsiblity by claiming during the exact ten minutes my daughter was in the store, Ollie suffered spontaneous respiratory arrest out of the blue ‘coincidentally’ while being restrained by a slip lead around his neck having his nails trimmed not only defies belief but continues to make Ollie’s death ever more distressing for our family.”

Ollie, like all pugs, suffered from brachycephalic syndrome. This means the pug’s soft palate was large, making it tough to breathe under stress.

The necropsy results from the Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine revealed that Ollie’s was severely elongated.

This “taxed his respiratory system, resulting in him perishing,” explained Finocchio.

He planned to interview two Petco technicians on Tuesday to hear about the moments that led up to Ollie’s death.

Ollie’s family is also considering a second necropsy, Finocchio added.