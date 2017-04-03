In the Kitchen: Chocolate Torte

Go Providence brought us Pastry Chef Sierra Cody from The Dorrance in downtown Providence. She prepared a decadent flourless chocolate cake.

Ingredients:

Chocolate Torte

  • 8 eggs
  • 4.5 oz Sugar
  • 225g Dark Chocolate
  • 3.5 oz Butter

Stout Caramel

  • 300g Sugar
  • 200g Revival Stout
  • 100g Butter
  • Salt to Taste

Instructions: 

Chocolate Torte

Separate Eggs

Whip Egg Yolks with half the sugar for 8-10 minutes till fluffy

Melt Dark Chocolate with butter

Whip Egg Whites with other half of sugar to stiff peaks

Fold Chocolate mixture with yolks

Fold in egg whites

Bake 12-14 minutes at 350 degrees Farenheit

Revival Stout Caramel

Caramelize Sugar

Deglaze with Stout

Add butter and salt off the heat

 

 