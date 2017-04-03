In the Kitchen: Chocolate Torte

Go Providence brought us Pastry Chef Sierra Cody from The Dorrance in downtown Providence. She prepared a decadent flourless chocolate cake.
Ingredients:
Chocolate Torte
- 8 eggs
- 4.5 oz Sugar
- 225g Dark Chocolate
- 3.5 oz Butter
Stout Caramel
- 300g Sugar
- 200g Revival Stout
- 100g Butter
- Salt to Taste
Instructions:
Chocolate Torte
Separate Eggs
Whip Egg Yolks with half the sugar for 8-10 minutes till fluffy
Melt Dark Chocolate with butter
Whip Egg Whites with other half of sugar to stiff peaks
Fold Chocolate mixture with yolks
Fold in egg whites
Bake 12-14 minutes at 350 degrees Farenheit
Revival Stout Caramel
Caramelize Sugar
Deglaze with Stout
Add butter and salt off the heat