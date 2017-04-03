Mayor: PawSox staying in Pawtucket; site of future home in flux

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As the Pawtucket Red Sox gear up for their 2017 season, it remains unclear where the team will hang their caps in the future.

Back in 2015, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien was very concerned that the beloved franchise would leave his city following its purchase by a new ownership group that wanted to build a Providence stadium. That no longer appears to be the case.

Speaking Monday at a business forum at Slater Mill, Grebien said the first and so far only decision made by the team’s ownership is that they’ve decided to remain in Pawtucket. What’s still undecided is whether the group will decide to renovate McCoy Stadium or construct a new ballpark.

“It comes down to value and it comes down to money,” Grebien said. “Let’s be honest: everything is about the dollars and what the ownership is willing to put in.”

A study released earlier this year found McCoy Stadium is in need of $68 million in renovations, while it would cost $78 million to tear the park down and build a new one in its place. The latter option, however, doesn’t factor in the cost of a parking structure, which was included in the study’s suggestions.

The study’s authors said neither option is expected to pay major dividends for Rhode Island taxpayers, who are likely to be asked to foot a significant chunk of the bill. They said two of the biggest drawbacks with the current stadium are its distance from downtown Pawtucket and its limited entertainment options.

Grebien has long been a proponent of keeping the team at McCoy, but has softened his stance lately. Regardless of where the team ends up, the mayor said its future home should compliment the planned development of downtown Pawtucket.

“I can make a case for why it should stay McCoy because of the value and all the years that they’ve been there,” Grebien said. “But I can also make a case for the downtown – whether it be at the Apex site or the Tidewater site – and the revitalization and what that would be, and everything that is happening with the commuter rail.”

The team’s lease at McCoy Stadium, which is publicly owned, is set to expire after the 2020 season. Grebien said he hopes to have a deal worked out with the team by the end of the year.

