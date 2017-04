The Pawtucket Red Sox take the field on Monday, April 10th. New this season, fans will be able to watch 10 Saturday games as well as the season opener on myRITV. “Having eleven home games televised throughout Rhode Island and Bristol County Massachusetts gives our team the ability to showcase all of the fun people are having at McCoy, along with the Red Sox stars of tomorrow” said PawSox VP, Rob Crain.

