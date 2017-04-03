Police respond to fatal car crash on Cross Road in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials confirm that a man has died after he was partially ejected from his vehicle in a single-car crash on Cross Road in Dartmouth.

The driver lost control of his 2014 Ford F350 pickup truck, struck a utility pole and a stone wall, and rolled over, officials stated.

The identity of the driver was not released but police said he was a 43-year-old man from Fall River.

Dartmouth Police tweeted just after 9:30 p.m. Monday that the road was partially closed due to the crash.

ROAD CLOSED: Due to a serious motor vehicle crash, Cross Road between Hixville Road and Faunce Corner Road is currently closed. — Dartmouth Police (@DartmouthPD) April 4, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dartmouth and State Police.