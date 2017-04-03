Report points to reckless driving in crash that killed teens

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Falmouth High School hockey player was driving recklessly moments before the crash that killed him and a teammate last December, according to investigators.

Falmouth police released the findings of the investigation into the December 22, 2016, crash Monday morning. According to the report, Massachusetts State Police investigators determined 17-year-old James Lavin was speeding and crossed the double yellow line to pass another car, just before he lost control of his SUV and crashed into a tree on Thomas B. Landers Road.

Investigators said the road was wet at the time, however, there was no ice. They found no evidence of any other environmental factors, roadway defects, or mechanical problems that might have contributed to the crash.

Lavin was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 17-year-old Owen Higgins, died at the hospital a couple of days after the crash.

According to Falmouth police, the medical examiner found THC in both Lavin and Higgins’ systems. THC is the chemical compound found in marijuana.