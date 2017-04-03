Results in for air quality test of Warwick school

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The results are in from an air quality test of Warwick Veterans Middle School.

Elevated levels of carbon dioxide were detected in the poorly ventilated classrooms by an environmental consulting firm hired by the Warwick School Committee.

The report obtained by Eyewitness News showed that most classrooms had carbon dioxide levels above 1000 parts per million with certain areas with levels as a high as 4100.

When levels reach 5000, it is toxic, according to City Council member Jeremy Rix.

Back in January, families complained that conditions in the school were making students sick, provoking the investigation.

Other concerns raised by the report include water stains on ceiling tiles, and sewage backups multiple times a week.