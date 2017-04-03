School psychologist placed on leave in wake of teacher’s arrest

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Days after a teacher at Cranston High School West was arrested on sexual assault charges, the job of the school’s psychologist is now in question.

Psychologist George Blessing has been placed on paid leave from the school, the school department’s chief operating officer, Ray Votto, confirmed on Monday.

Last week, science teacher Charles Pearson was arrested on 12 counts of sexual assault after four female students reported that he touched them inappropriately.

Pearson, 58, denied the charges Friday through a statement from his attorney.

Votto on Friday said the allegations came to light March 24 after one of the teenagers spoke to a school administrator, who then contacted police.

According to Votto, the student first brought the claims to Blessing back on Feb. 1, but the psychologist failed to report them to the authorities.

Due to his position, Blessing is required to report any potential abuse within 24 hours of learning about it, according to Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist.

Votto said a meeting will now be held between Blessing, Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse, and members of the city’s School Committee.

After the meeting, which has not yet been scheduled, Nota-Masse will make a final decision on Blessing’s job status.

Eyewitness News is working the details and will have the latest starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.