Search underway for missing North Providence teen

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in North Providence are asking for the public to help find a missing teenage girl who they believe could be in danger.

Gabriella Disanto, 16, left her Woonasquatucket Avenue home on Friday night and met up with her boyfriend, Austin Bartolomei, 19. On Saturday, police saw the pair in the area of Sackett Street in Providence, but Disanto ran off.

The girl has a learning disability, police said. She’s described as 5-foot-2, 152 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair with blue highlights. She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, red pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the Disanto’s whereabouts is asked to call the North Providence Police Department at (401) 231-4533, extension 140 or 119.