SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Stop & Shop and CVS Pharmacy on Newman Avenue in Seekonk voluntarily closed Monday night due to a bomb scare.

Eyewitness News was told by officials on the scene a suspicious package with blinking lights was found in the parking lot. The object was confirmed to not be a bomb by the State Police Bomb Disposal Unit.

The scene was clearing by 8:40 p.m.

Officials are still investigating why the bag was left and by whom.