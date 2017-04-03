Woman charged in murder of Bristol grandmother

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Weeks after a man was charged with strangling his grandmother to death at her Bristol home, his girlfriend is now being charged for her alleged role in the murder.

According to police, 66-year-old Eudora Gustafson was found dead inside her Sowams Drive home on Feb. 10. In the days that followed, her grandson – Raymond Paiva IV – was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

A police affidavit revealed Paiva admitted that he and his girlfriend strangled Gustafson, stole her jewelry and pawned it to buy heroin.

The girlfriend – Selena Martinez – was initially charged in the case with receiving stolen goods, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy.

On Monday, police said Martinez was arrested in Exeter on one count of murder after investigators found DNA evidence linking her to Gustafson’s death.

Martinez, 21, was arraigned Monday and ordered held without bail. She’s due back in court for a bail hearing on April 17.

Paiva, 24, remains at the ACI pending further court proceedings.