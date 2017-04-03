Boston boy wounded after being caught in crossfire

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A young boy is in the hospital after being shot in the Roxbury section of Boston. Police say the boy is just five or six-years-old. According to investigators, the boy was shot in the back while sitting in a car on Copeland Street around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Police believe the boy’s father was the indented target.

Family members rushed him to the hospital. Police say an ambulance stopped the family’s car and took him to Boston’s Medical Center. Authorities say he was conscious and alert when he arrived.

Police are now searching for a silver vehicle with two males who are about 18-20 years-old. Investigators say the suspects fired several shots from the intersection of Warren and Copeland Streets.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans and Mayor Marty Walsh spoke with doctors about the child’s condition Sunday night.

“This is just a cowardly act by somebody, or a group of people, shooting at an adult. You missed. You hit a five-year-old or six-year-old little boy. You know, this has to stop,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

The doctors say the boy is expected to recover.