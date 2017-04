April 5 is National Walk Day, a great way to get out and stay healthy! Locally, there will be two Heart Walks in the spring.

David Bodah, the Executive Director of the American Heart Association in Southern New England, and Jay Amrien, Program Director at Bryant University and Heart Walk Participant, joined us Tuesday to discuss how we can get involved.

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »