Baby found critically injured in Providence; parents charged

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have arrested the parents of a baby who was found critically injured in their home on Constitution Street, a spokesperson for the department confirmed Tuesday.

Firefighters brought the 3-month-old boy to Hasbro Children’s Hospital Monday afternoon. Medical staff found both new and old injuries to the child, including broken bones, according to police.

As of Tuesday morning, the baby’s condition is not known.

Police have charged 33-year-old Arinola Olawusi and 40-year-old Olalekan Olawusi with child neglect. The couple is expected to be arraigned in District Court on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The family is currently involved with the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), according to a spokesperson for the agency. The DCYF is also investigating the case and said it’s notified the Office of the Child Advocate of the suspected abuse.

