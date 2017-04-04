Brown receives $24M gift to renovate undergraduate building

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has received a $24 million gift to renovate an undergraduate building that sits on its main green.

The university on Tuesday announced the gift from the Richard A. and Susan P. Friedman Family Foundation. Richard Friedman is an executive at Goldman Sachs and sits on Brown’s board.

The money will pay to renovate the interior of Wilson Hall, and rename it to Friedman Hall. The building was constructed in 1891.

Brown President Christina Paxson says the gift will transform the building into a modern, accessible teaching and learning space that will serve Brown undergraduates for generations.

Friedman says it will enhance the undergraduate experience.

Construction is set to begin in June and is expected to be completed by Fall 2018.