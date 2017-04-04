Car crashes into Johnston liquor store

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston store is facing the task of cleaning up after a car crashed into their building on Tuesday night.

Officials described that the car was fully inside the Market Beer Wine Spirits store when they arrived on the Commerce Way scene.

According to Battalion Chief Michael Benedetti, a building inspector approved the overall structure of the building and the car has been removed.

Benedetti also said that the driver would not be charged. He explained that she was pulling out of a parking spot and instead when right into the building.

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash. One suffered minor cuts but was not taken to the hospital, police said.

Eyewitness News was told by a store employee that the driver was a 23-year-old woman with her boyfriend and dog in the car.

No one inside the building in the area where the car entered either.