Cranston West psychologist charged with failing to report sex assault claims

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One day after he was placed on leave, the psychologist on staff at Cranston High School West has been arrested, city police confirm.

George Blessing was placed paid leave from the school on Monday after questions were raised over whether he withheld information about assault allegations against a teacher at the school.

Last week, science teacher Charles Pearson was arrested on 12 counts of sexual assault after four female students reported that he touched them inappropriately.

Pearson, 58, denied the charges against him.

The school department’s chief operating officer, Ray Votto, said a student first brought the claims to Blessing back on Feb. 1, but the psychologist failed to report them to the authorities.

Due to his position, Blessing is legally obligated to report any potential abuse within 24 hours of learning about it, according to Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist.

“Mr. Blessing is alleged to have failed to perform his legal obligation to report serious criminal allegations that were brought to his attention by a student seeking his assistance,” Winquist said in a statement Tuesday.

“The fact he is a trained psychologist employed in a school setting, makes his decision not to report the allegations perplexing and simply inexcusable,” the chief continued. “His failure to act delayed both the administrative and criminal investigation for several weeks, during which time another student was allegedly victimized. The intent of the law requiring reporting of sexual abuse within 24 hours is clearly designed to prevent what appears to have occurred in this case. ”

Police said Blessing turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon. He was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of “duty to report sexual abuse of a child in an educational program” and released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

Blessing is scheduled to appear back in court on April 18.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cranston Police Sgt. Lori Sweeney at (401) 477-5037, Det. Michael Iacone at (401) 477-5062, or Det. Dan Lee at (401) 477-5188. You can also contact Cranston police through the department’s smartphone app or anonymously through TipSoft.

Shaun Towne contributed to this report.