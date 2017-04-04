Dartmouth voting Tuesday on critical step in new police HQ

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Residents are casting ballots Tuesday on whether to approve a debt exclusion to finance a new home for the Dartmouth Police Department.

Police have been working in temporary trailers since 2014, when bacteria related to Legionnaires’ disease was discovered in the original building. Indeed, that original building wasn’t purpose-built, either, and had been retro-fitted.

If the debt exclusion is approved in Tuesday’s balloting, the town still has to decide on the greater expense: building the police station itself. That decision could go before the Spring Town Meeting scheduled for June 6.

A preliminary plan is that the vacant Gidley School on Tucker Road, now being torn down, would make way for the new building, according to the New Bedford Standard-Times.