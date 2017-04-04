Dress the family at New England’s largest consignment event

Anyone with kids knows how pricey it can be to keep replacing the clothes that the little ones quickly outgrow each season. That’s why consignment shops are so popular among families.

The Rhode Island Kids Consignment Sale is New England’s largest consignment event.

Local Mom Blogger Courtney Caligiuri stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to share details and samples of this sale.

Check out the consignment sale:

Wide World of Sports South | 1610 Davisville Rd. North Kingstown, RI

Wednesday, April 5: Private Pre-Sale (Click here for passes)

Thursday, April 6: 10 a.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7: CLOSED for restocking

Saturday, April 8: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (NEW ITEMS AVAILABLE)

Sunday, April 9: 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. (many items half-off)