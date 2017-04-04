Ed Asner to play Santa again in RI-shot film

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ed Asner is set to star in a Christmas movie that will film in Rhode Island this month, the Rhode Island Film & Television Office announced Tuesday.

“The Santa Files” will have Asner taking on a role he’s played several times in his career, that of Santa himself. The award-winning actor has portrayed Santa in a number of TV episodes and films, most notably in 2003’s “Elf.”

According to a news release, “The Santa Files” focuses on a group of children who set out to bring the holiday spirit back to their town by proving Santa is real.

Rhode Island-based filmmaker Tom DeNucci is directing the film. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Decristifano.