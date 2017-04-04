Hearing Tuesday on driver’s license bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers are set to hear a bill that would allow licenses to be issued to undocumented drivers.

Supporters of the bill say they hope it will increase safety on the road by ensuring all drivers are trained, tested and insured.

Currently to secure a license, the Department of Motor Vehicles requires applicants to have a social security number or proof they are authorized to be in the country. Under the proposed bill, undocumented residents could use a foreign birth certificate or other legal document to obtain a license or permit.

Along with a form of identification, undocumented applicants would have to show proof they have lived in the state and paid two years of taxes. The applicants will be required to renew the license in person each time.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold the hearing at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has been against the legislation in the past.

If the bill passes in both the Senate and the House, it would go into effect in July of 2018.