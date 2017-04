This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is Cumberland’s Brandon Kolek.

The senior became the Clippers all-time leading scorer while leading his team to a win over undefeated Shea in the D-II championship game.

Brandon will spend next year at St. Andrews’s where he’s hoping a strong season with the Saints will earn him a chance to become a scholarship player in college.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.