In the Kitchen: Cod Fritters

In the kitchen today, Discover Newport brings us Roberto’s making Cod Fritters.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound red bliss potatoes
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 pound boneless skinless cod, cut into small pieces
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Grating of nutmeg
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • Handful parsley, minced
  • 1 egg

Directions:

  1. Cut potatoes into quarters, and boil in salted water until tender. Drain; set aside.
  2. In separate pan, sweat garlic and scallions until fragrant, then add cod, milk, and salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes, until cod is cooked through.
  3. Mash cooked red bliss potatoes with a fork, then lift the cod out of the milk and add to the potatoes.
  4. Grate nutmeg, add lemon zest, parsley, and egg. Mix to desired consistency. Check seasoning; let chill for 30 minutes.
  5. Form into desired shapes, either with spoons or an ice cream scoop.
  6. Dredge in flour, then drop into canola oil at 350 degrees. Fry until golden brown, drain, and season.
  7. Serve with your favorite condiment  (tartar sauce, chili aioli, roasted garlic aioli, spicy marinara)