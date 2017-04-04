In the Kitchen: Cod Fritters

In the kitchen today, Discover Newport brings us Roberto’s making Cod Fritters.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound red bliss potatoes
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 cup milk
- 1 pound boneless skinless cod, cut into small pieces
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Grating of nutmeg
- 1 lemon, zested
- Handful parsley, minced
- 1 egg
Directions:
- Cut potatoes into quarters, and boil in salted water until tender. Drain; set aside.
- In separate pan, sweat garlic and scallions until fragrant, then add cod, milk, and salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes, until cod is cooked through.
- Mash cooked red bliss potatoes with a fork, then lift the cod out of the milk and add to the potatoes.
- Grate nutmeg, add lemon zest, parsley, and egg. Mix to desired consistency. Check seasoning; let chill for 30 minutes.
- Form into desired shapes, either with spoons or an ice cream scoop.
- Dredge in flour, then drop into canola oil at 350 degrees. Fry until golden brown, drain, and season.
- Serve with your favorite condiment (tartar sauce, chili aioli, roasted garlic aioli, spicy marinara)