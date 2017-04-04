Jury could get Hernandez double murder case as early as Thursday

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — After about a month of testimony in a Boston courtroom, the end appears to be near for lawyers in the case of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in June 2012, after prosecutors say he felt disrespected when one of the men bumped into him at a nightclub in Boston’s South End and spilled a drink.

Journalists for WBZ-TV, WFXT-TV, WHDH-TV and WCVB-TV, among other outlets, have been posting minute-by-minute happenings on Twitter from courtroom seats.

After the case went to the defense on Monday, they’re expected to rest Wednesday. “It’s what we believe we can do. It’s what we intend to do,” one of the attorneys said. Three witnesses are expected to be called for the defense before they rest.

Tuesday was mostly related to negotiation among the attorneys and Judge Jeffrey Locke on jury instructions. The jury had the day off.

After “redacting” or clipping segments from pictures that the jury would consider in evidence, Hernandez’s attorneys also argued for the judge to issue a finding of not guilty, with Ronald Sullivan saying there was no evidence the former Patriot had intent to intimidate Alexander Bradley as a witness.

The defense was denied that, as well as denied the removal of testimony of Hernandez’s tattoo of a gun.

The jury could go to deliberations as early as Thursday.