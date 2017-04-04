Kilmartin asks court to block release of 38 Studios docs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Attorney General Peter Kilmartin hit back at Gov. Gina Raimondo in court on Tuesday, arguing a judge should not unseal material presented before a grand jury during the criminal investigation into the failed 38 Studios deal.

Raimondo petitioned for release of the material in February, following the conclusion of the state’s civil lawsuit over 38 Studios, the video-game company founded by Curt Schilling that went bankrupt after receiving a $75-million state-backed loan.

Raimondo has argued that while grand-jury secrecy usually means such material should remain under wraps, the “extraordinary public interest” in the 38 Studios saga is sufficient reason for R.I. Superior Court Presiding Justice Alice Gibney to order the documents released.

But in a 29-page filing Tuesday, lawyers in Kilmartin’s office argued Raimondo’s office “has not articulated a legally cognizable basis for this extraordinary request.” They argued the governor “does not appreciate the methods of the grand jury,” whereas attorneys general have “been involved in every grand jury convened in this state since it was colonized.”

“The governor’s ‘transparency’ based argument is squarely at odds with the centuries of precedent protecting the grand jury and its process,” they wrote. “The governor’s petition and public statements have done nothing but fuel misguided speculation about the grand jury process, undermine its integrity, and cast a negative light on the entire process.”

Raimondo and Kilmartin, both Democrats, have clashed over 38 Studios repeatedly in recent months, and not just over the grand-jury documents. The attorney general also criticized R.I. State Police Col. Ann Assumpico, a Raimondo hire, for closing the criminal investigation – although Kilmartin and her predecessor had announced last year no charges would be filed following the four-year probe.

In Tuesday’s filing, Kilmartin’s office said the grand jury never took a vote on potentially bringing charges over 38 Studios, and also said the statute of limitations for any potential crime has not yet run out.

Kilmartin is barred by term limits from seeking a second term, but has indicated he could decide to run for a different office next year. Raimondo is up for re-election in 2018, and has highlighted her push to unseal the 38 Studios grand-jury documents when criticized for breaking a campaign promise to order an independent investigation into the deal.

Kilmartin’s opposition to releasing the grand-jury material has left him politically isolated. The R.I. House of Representatives voted last month to require the release of “any investigative records generated or obtained” during the 38 Studios probe, with some exceptions. The Senate has taken no action on the bill.

